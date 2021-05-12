The Global Aluminum Market is expected to grow by 2376.08 th tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706388/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aluminum market for packaging industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for sustainable packaging and increasing demand for aluminum containers for liquid products. In addition, growing need for sustainable packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aluminum market for packaging industry analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The aluminum market for packaging industry is segmented as below:

By Type

• Foils

• Sheets

• Others



By Application

• Consumer packaging

• Pharmaceutical packaging



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing urbanization and awareness about the effects of plastic packagingas one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum market for packaging industry growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum market for packaging industry vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Constellium SE, Crown Holdings Inc., Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, and United Company Rusal IPJSC. Also, the aluminum market for packaging industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

