Web Hosting Services Market Worth will be $183.05 Billion by 2027, Says AMR

Portland, OR, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global web hosting services industry was pegged at $57.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $183.05 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Rise in the number of organizations across the globe and their efforts to have online presence, increase in mobile marketing platforms, and availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance fuel the growth of the global web hosting services market.

Growth in demand for managed web hosting services and rise in call for best hosting services during the COVID-19 pandemic further drive the growth of the global market. On the other hand, challenges related to providing scalability and maintaining uptime hamper the growth to some extent. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and rise in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis on WHS Market Globally:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase the online selling platforms thereby letting the business owners sell their products & services online. As a result, the adoption of web hosting services has increased from several corners, thereby, augmenting the demand for the global market.

Several market players, furthermore, doled out free hosting services during the initial phase of the lockdown in order to help businesses amid the pandemic and raise their revenue in due course.

The web hosting services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the shared hosting segment held the highest market share, with more than one-third of the market share in 2019. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of 2027. However, the website builders segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment held more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. However, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The market across North America region held the major share in 2019, with two-fifths of the global web hosting services market. Nevertheless, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.



Key players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc., Just Host, Dreamhost Inc., Easyhost, GoDaddy Inc, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., 1&1 Internet Inc., and InMotion Hosting.

