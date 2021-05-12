EXIT Realty Awards Idaho Sub Franchisor Rights to Max and Tina Coleman

Woburn , MA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the Sub Franchisor rights to the state of Idaho have been awarded to Max and Tina Coleman.



Max Coleman joined EXIT Realty in 2006 as the Franchisee for Ravalli County, Montana. Since then, EXIT Realty Bitterroot Valley has grown to include locations in Hamilton, Stevensville, and Darby. Max acquired the sub franchisor rights to Montana in 2012. His wife Tina joined him in the business in 2013 and has been in the EXIT system for ten years.



The Colemans are avid outdoors people. “I have been a Licensed REALTOR® and Broker for 25 years in Montana”, said Max. Fly fishing, backpacking, cooking, and riding our Tahitian Teal Harley are just a few things we enjoy doing.” Max and Tina are both certified mentors, speakers and trainers with the John Maxwell Team. They are ideally situated in Hamilton, Montana to expand EXIT’s footprint in Idaho to eventually include 20 brokerages home to 175 brokers and agents.



“Max and Tina have demonstrated great leadership in Montana, so it was a natural decision to give them the opportunity to acquire Idaho,” said Mrs. Bonnell. They have very aggressive growth plans and we look forward to building with them for a long time to come.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $6 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.



