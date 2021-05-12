Dr. MacArthur, RM: 4 Things to Do If Bone and Joint Pain Return as Covid Restrictions Ease and We Resume Active-Lives

Irvine, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve ever suffered with bone or joint pain, you’ll know how discomforting it can be. From long-term ligament damage to muscle trauma, it can stop you in your tracks and cause serious distress.

These issues may have taken a back seat during the covid-19 pandemic. We were told to stay at home to help prevent the spread of this global disease, and naturally, we were far less active. Simple things like commutes to work or running outdoors were taken away.

On the other hand, the issues may have worsened. A lack of movement or repair can provoke bone and joint pain, just as much as being overactive can.

Dr. Robert MacArthur , an orthopedic surgeon in California, knows this more than anybody. An avid sportsman and exercise-enthusiast with a love for the great outdoors, covid-19 resulted in a less active lifestyle for both him and his clients.

Here, Dr Robert MacArthur, RM , offers advice on keeping orthopedic injuries at bay, and what to do should you experience issues as covid-19 restrictions ease:

1. Minimize the chances of an injury

Many people believe they’ll only aggravate orthopedic injuries if taking on challenging exercise or rigorous activity. In fact, our daily work and home environments can be just as problematic. Working from home during the pandemic may have caused you posture issues, or an impending return to work involving manual labor may result in you pulling or twisting something from being out of practice.

He advises:

Ease yourself back into exercise or activity, within your limits

Maintain a healthy weight

Improve the strength of your core

Work on your posture

Stretch well before exercise

Wear shoes with the correct alignment

Get regular check ups

2. If you experience pain or injury, identify the problem

For those who are experiencing a new injury or pain as covid-19 restrictions ease, it’s important to identify what the problem may be.

Dr. MacArthur advises the following if experiencing new pain:

Reduce any swelling by icing the area

Cover the area and compress to keep intact

Improve the blood flow by placing the area at a higher level

If the issue persists, or you’ve experienced pain for quite some time, it would be beneficial to see an orthopedic surgeon. They are specialists in identifying what the root of the problem is, and what actions will be required to repair and relieve pain.

3. Speak to somebody who understands your lifestyle

When you experience an orthopedic injury, you’ll want to speak to somebody who can relate to your situation.

Dr. MacArthur, RM , has been involved in sports his whole life. He competed on the boxing and rugby teams for the University of California, Berkley, while obtaining his double major in Biochemistry and Physiology. Playing soccer up until the age of 50 before picking up marathon running, and finishing over 30 including the Boston Marathon 3 times, he now enjoys cycling, skiing, and snowboarding.

Being such an active person, and with a vast history of helping clients from all walks of life, he’s the expert when it comes to understanding why and how the injury may have occurred, what short- and long-term damage can appear, and how to repair.

4. Repair and live a better quality of life

Doctor Robert MacArthur, RM believes nobody should have to live with the trauma of joint and bone pain. As we begin to resume a life of normality, whether that’s through basic commutes to work, regular gym sessions, weekly practice with a sports team, or simply being able to go and see your grandchildren, you shouldn’t let bone and joint pain stop you in your tracks.

He’s helped people live a better quality of life for over 25 years, and as a licensed orthopedic surgeon in California, can serve people both local and from afar with expert orthopedic care and repair.

More information:

Dr. Robert MacArthur is an ABOS Board Certified orthopaedic surgeon licensed to practice in California. With over 25 years of experience in general orthopaedic surgery, including complex trauma; total joint arthroplasty of knees, hips, and shoulders; arthroscopy of knees and shoulders, he’s a father of 2 boys and 1 girl, with a passion for sports and the arts. Learn more via his website: https://sites.google.com/view/dr-robert-macarthur/home .

https://thenewsfront.com/dr-macarthur-rm-4-things-to-do-if-bone-and-joint-pain-return-as-covid-restrictions-ease-and-we-resume-active-lives/