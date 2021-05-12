The Evolution of Centrilogic: Company Growth Sparks an Expansion of Services and Rebrand

TORONTO and ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong organic growth and expansion have enabled Centrilogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider and innovator, to thrive and empower global enterprises to realize their digital potential. Today, Centrilogic proudly unveiled its expanded suite of offerings, showcasing its end-to-end IT portfolio and unique customer value proposition. With this evolution comes a new corporate brand strategy and website at www.centrilogic.com exhibiting the company’s expanded capabilities as a major player driving digital transformation.



Centrilogic has made strategic acquisitions over the last eight years, most recently ManageForce and ObjectSharp in 2020. These additions have strengthened the unified Centrilogic brand in key areas of technology, yielding exponential results. By offering a full suite of IT services, Centrilogic:

increased global revenues by 54%;

added more than 75 new customers, with the largest growth coming from the manufacturing and financial services sectors;

expanded its roster of global partners; and

grew headcount by 73% to nearly 250 employees.

In addition to expanded customer validation and use cases, the company’s expertise has been recently further validated by IDC, which named Centrilogic a Major Player for the fifth time in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Cloud Professional Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #CA46215320, January 2021).

“Centrilogic brings considerable knowledge and experience to organizations thinking about how they migrate legacy environments from on-premises data centers to the cloud,” said Jason Bremner, research vice president, Industry and Business Solutions, IDC Canada. “Its combination of project-based services and managed services addresses the needs many organizations have to properly assess their cloud environments, migrate existing workloads or build cloud native applications, and manage their environments after deployment. Centrilogic is now positioning itself as a global provider of IT transformation solutions due to its expanded consulting abilities.”

Centrilogic Introduces Expanded New Services Showcased in the New Website and Branding

Centrilogic now offers multicloud management, next-gen application solutions, and strategic services to help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. Unlike many vendors that take a cookie-cutter approach, Centrilogic embeds itself deeply in a client’s business to understand its unique culture, digital environment, and business aspirations. With these insights, Centrilogic develops platform-agnostic solutions that maximize clients’ immediate business opportunities and creates purpose-built roadmaps that help them achieve their long-term digital potential.

The new Centrilogic website highlights the company’s competitive strengths and differentiators, particularly its ability to apply diverse industry knowledge through end-to-end capabilities. The corporate brand relaunch also includes a new logo, representing a contemporary interpretation of Centrilogic’s founding origins.

“Since our founding nearly 15 years ago, Centrilogic has been on a mission to help organizations become the best digital versions of themselves. We understand technology’s critical role as a business enabler – and the corresponding pressures facing IT decision makers to anticipate and navigate rapid business and technology shifts. We see possibilities other companies don’t and help our clients transition legacy systems to future-proofed solutions. With every partnership, Centrilogic is given the privilege to help a company realize its digital potential. I’m excited for the future,” said Robert Offley, President and CEO of Centrilogic.

See more of what the new Centrilogic delivers to customers: https://youtu.be/RGeUJQhBJe8

