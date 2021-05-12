Bridgeline Acquires Hawksearch to Drive Forward eCommerce360 Strategy

WOBURN, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Marketing Technology software, announced today that it entered into an agreement to acquire Hawksearch, the intelligent product search and recommendation engine.



Hawksearch’s AI-powered technology helps online retailers engage customers and convert more sales with personalized site search and intelligent recommendations that connect customers with hyper-relevant products and boost online revenue.

Hawksearch’s industry-leading capabilities fit perfectly into Bridgeline’s eCommerce360 strategy to help its customers increase traffic, conversion and average order size with an intelligent recommendation dashboard and a broad suite of Apps. Hawksearch integrates with multiple ecommerce and content management platforms, including BigCommerce, Salesforce B2B, Sitecore, Optimizely and many others, adding to Bridgeline’s large partner network.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, with installations world-wide across eCommerce and Content sites of all sizes and industry sectors, Hawksearch strategically adds to Bridgeline’s existing product and customer base.

“We are excited to join forces with Bridgeline Digital,” says Michael Benedict, Hawksearch General Manager. “Hawksearch combined with the growing Bridgeline product suite will enable us to deliver new unmatched capabilities not available from other standalone search and merchandizing platforms. It will also create opportunities to enhance our SEO capabilities for customers to increase site traffic with Bridgeline’s WooRank products.”

“We are proud to add Hawksearch to the Bridgeline Unbound product suite,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Hawksearch will play a pivotal role in delivering our eCommerce360 strategy and has advanced AI-driven technology that and complements our existing product portfolio.”



Bridgeline Digital was advised by Atlas Technology Group for this transaction.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rate and average order value with its Unbound platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

About Hawksearch

Hawksearch is an intelligent search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to equip organizations with innovative tools to deliver accurate and customizable search experiences that enable users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. With 1200+ implementations completed, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search functionality through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals.



