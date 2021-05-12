Ozop OZSC Goes Commercial with $1.6 Million Opening PO

WARWICK, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”) OZOP is announcing today that as prelude to its launching the development of commercial energy generation sites, and the opening of its OZOP East division, the company has subsequently received its first PO for $1.6 million dollars of several energy components for use in the commercial market sector on the east coast.



OZOP has received a multi-month multi-megawatt order of components from Solar Mounts Inc. of Michigan. This Purchase order will be the first of 6 or more monthly orders placed with OZOP Energy Systems and each future order be of equal or greater in size.

The importance of this order is that it represents the first of several opportunities OZOP & SMI are exploring jointly. SMI specializes in high quality carports and because of the SMI focus on quality, OZOP & SMI are exploring the high-volume world of residential & small commercial energy supply and support systems.

In addition to specializing in high quality energy system components OZOP, as part of its energy storage department, captures & sells the fluctuating value of electricity as produced from utilities. As part of the opportunities from storage, the stored energy can also be released for a premium on demand to the utilities so we can help reduce the load on the system which is a growing concern. The combination of OZOP and SMI can have far reaching results in the new-market penetration opportunities.

“The addition to our successful OZOP West program, which distributes components for the higher volume distributed energy systems, the commercial sector will allow us to further enter the development and co-development stage of the company.” stated Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozope n ergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.p c ti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

