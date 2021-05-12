Sift Ranks Among Highest Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.



Acting as the central nervous system for online fraud prevention teams, Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety platform allows organizations to both protect against bad actors and create safe, standout experiences for customers. The company processed more than $250 billion in digital transactions in 2020 and recently raised $50 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“It’s an honor to have Sift recognized as one of the top workplaces in the United States,” said Marc Olesen, President & CEO of Sift. “While the last year has been challenging for everyone, our incredible team of Sifties has pulled together and not only maintained, but built upon our culture, values, and mission to make the internet safer for everyone.”

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

