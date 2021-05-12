CITY VENTURES UNVEILS 43 SOLAR-POWERED SANTA ROSA HOMES AT STONY VILLAGE

SANTA ROSA, CA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Ventures, California’s leading builder of eco-friendly solar all-electric homes, has announced the unveiling of Stony Village, a unique community of detached single-family homes coming to the North Bay town of Santa Rosa. The Sales Center is located at 2770 Stony Point Road, Suite F, Santa Rosa, CA 95407.

Part of City Ventures’ coveted Santa Rosa Collection, Stony Village will feature 43 two-story homes with solar included and two-car garages to enable solar-powered car charging. Future residents can select three- and four-bedroom layouts that range from approximately 1,540 to 2,140 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

“Stony Village was designed to promote a healthy, energy-efficient lifestyle using sustainable technology to keep energy costs low and reduce dependence on the grid,” said Phil Kerr, CEO of City Ventures. “Stony Village offers a rare opportunity to capitalize on today’s low-interest rates and own your own home for the less than it costs to rent an apartment in most of the Bay Area. Stony Village has the perfect new home for those who want room for everyone in their family, in the heart of Sonoma County, at a surprisingly low monthly cost to own.

Designed by San Francisco-based Hunt Hale Jones Architects, Stony Village combines classic farmhouse design with convenient access to Sonoma’s idyllic wine country setting. The collection of two-story residences are situated on tree-lined streets on a private loop road. This cozy community offers architectural variety on a grand scale.

Located less than five miles to Downtown Santa Rosa, City Ventures’ Santa Rosa Collection includes Stony Village, Round Barn, and Fox Hollow. The entire collection is inspired by the small-town charm of Santa Rosa, the surrounding landscape of Sonoma County, and the Russian River Valley with its legendary restaurants, award-winning tasting rooms, famous apple orchards, and farm-to-table lifestyle. Local recreation for hiking, cycling, fishing, and more can be found at nearby Taylor Mountain Regional Park, the Laguna Wetlands Trail, and Trione-Annadel State Park with Lake Ilsanjo.

For families with children, Stony Village residents can attend some of the city’s high-performing public schools, including Santa Rosa High School, former winner of the California Gold Ribbon Award, as well as four other charter schools.

For more information, and to join the Stony Village interest list, please visit CityVenturesStonyVillage.com or call 707-307-3444.

About City Ventures

City Ventures is a rapidly growing California homebuilder focused on repositioning underutilized real estate into residential housing in supply-constrained coastal urban infill areas, as well as high-demand suburban locations. It focuses on the construction of townhomes, condominiums, lofts, mixed-use, live-work, and single-family detached homes in the Southern and Northern California coastal urban infill neighborhoods. City Ventures is based in San Francisco and Irvine, California, and currently owns and controls over 8,000 lots in California. For more information, please visit www.cityventures.com.

