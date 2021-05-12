Redesigned PSECU Online Banking Platform Offers Modern Experience, Simple Navigation

Harrisburg, PA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, PSECU, began the phased launch of its newly redesigned online banking platform, the final component of efforts to completely overhaul its digital banking experience. The rollout – offering members a modern experience with simple navigation - will continue in batches until it has reached all users with anticipated completion by the end of June. The new look and functionality of the online banking platform mirrors that of the credit union’s mobile app, which was redesigned last fall, and aims to make banking with PSECU easier and more convenient than ever before.

“Our redesigned online banking platform is the result of listening to members’ feedback and making changes based on thousands of hours of research, development, and testing. It all culminated in a holistic, mirrored digital experience across our online and mobile channels, offering improved navigation, simplified processes, and an overall smoother experience,” explained PSECU Chief Member Experience Officer Barb Bowker. “We’re excited to share this tool with our more than 480,000 members and help make their banking experience with us easier and more convenient than ever before!”

The platform’s new dashboard offers an array of content, like an easy-to-read overview of members’ transaction history and current finances, their credit score, and quick links to popular features, to name just a few. The dashboard will even display personalized financial tips to help members better manage their finances.

Over the next few weeks, PSECU online banking users will receive additional information on how to log into the redesigned platform.

“As a digital-first credit union, PSECU offers our members the most advanced tools and resources possible,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “With a technology-focused mindset, our team has worked diligently to prepare this online banking redesign to ensure our members can manage their finances easily and conveniently, anytime and anywhere.”

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, with $7.5 billion in assets, more than 480,000 members, and a convenient anytime, anywhere digital-first banking model. PSECU was named a 2020 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

