The Global Commercial Drones Market is expected to grow by $ 28.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 37% during the forecast period

Our report on commercial drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising applications of drones, the rise in funding for UAV manufacturers, and the increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications. In addition, rising applications of drones are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial drones market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The commercial drones market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software and services

• Hardware



By End-user

• Infrastructure

• Agriculture

• Public safety

• Energy

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies new developments and launches of commercial drones as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial drones market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and technological advances in commercial drones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial drones market covers the following areas:

• Commercial drones market sizing

• Commercial drones market forecast

• Commercial drones market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial drones market vendors that include 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, FLIR Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Remote Monitored Systems plc, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Also, the commercial drones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

