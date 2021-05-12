The Global Alumni Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 55.33 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973840/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alumni management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in the demand for efficient alumni network programs and the rising adoption of cloud-based management tools. In addition, a rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alumni management software market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The alumni management software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Universities

• Schools and colleges

• Educational foundations



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the low price of alumni management softwareas one of the prime reasons driving the alumni management software market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alumni management software market vendors that include Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Campus Management Corp., Blackbaud Inc., Creatrix Campus, Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva Inc., Headhunter Systems Ltd., and OmniMagnet LLC. Also, the alumni management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

