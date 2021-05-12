The Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market is expected to grow by $ 385.42 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060898/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the advanced baby monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization and an increase in the awareness of SIDS in developed markets. In addition, innovations in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The advanced baby monitor market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The advanced baby monitor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Under the mattress

• Diaper attachment

• Smart wearable

• Other formats



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitorsas one of the prime reasons driving the advanced baby monitor market growth during the next few years. Also, will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on advanced baby monitor market covers the following areas:

• Advanced baby monitor market sizing

• Advanced baby monitor market forecast

• Advanced baby monitor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced baby monitor market vendors that include Angelcare Monitor Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Safetosleep, and Snuza International Pty. Ltd. Also, the advanced baby monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

