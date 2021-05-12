Scatec ASA - Initiation of a share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme

Oslo, 12 May 2021: Scatec ASA ("Scatec" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 43,907 of its own shares for a total maximum amount of NOK 13,172,100. The buyback programme may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until 20 May 2021.

The purpose of the programme is to acquire shares that can be sold to employees as part of the Company's Employee Share Purchase Programme as announced in the stock exchange announcement published 5 May 2021 at 08.00 (CEST) in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, and as approved by the General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has engaged DNB Bank ASA to carry out the buyback. The buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2021. According to the authorisation, up to 830,000 shares may be purchased at a minimum of NOK 1 and a maximum of NOK 1,000 per share. The authorisation is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2022, however no later than 30 June 2022.

All acquisitions under the buyback programme will be executed on Euronext Oslo Børs. The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the buyback programme may be discontinued at any time and the Company may resolve to terminate the buyback programme before the threshold set out above is reached.

Scatec does not hold any own shares as of the date of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364, email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com , or connect with us on Linkedin .

