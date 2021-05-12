English French

Rueil Malmaison, 12 May 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2021 –

First trends of May 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





April YTD at the end of April



(4 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +223% −37.6% +15.8% −19.0% Light vehicles +367% −43.7% +16.2% −23.0% Heavy vehicles +57% −0.1% +14.3% +1.2%

In France, as expected, the decision to lift the ban on travel beyond 10 km from home starting on 3 May 2021 has brought about a rapid increase in motorway traffic.

A number of measures still in place (curfew, shutdown of many public facilities and restrictions on international travel) are still hampering motorway traffic, but its level in the first week of May 2021 is only slightly lower than in the same week in 2019.



II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





April YTD at the end of April



(4 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports * -84.3% -70.7% -82.9% Portugal (ANA) * -86.5% -77.5% -87.0% United-Kingdom * -97.6% -95.9% -97.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) * -81.3% -68.1% -83.2% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) * -82.9% -61.6% -73.2% France * -89.2% -72.7% -84.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) * -98.0% -94.9% -97.7% United States of America * -49.2% -38.3% -60.0% Brazil * -62.1% -22.8% -42.8% Serbia * -71.7% -55.3% -72.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) * -26.7% -18.9% -41.9% Sweden * -90.2% -78.9% -88.1% Costa Rica * -48.7% -57.0% -67.6%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

* The comparison with April 2020, during which passenger traffic was near zero because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





April YTD at the end of April



(4 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports ** -63.8% -47.3% -64.2% Portugal (ANA) ** -69.7% -56.3% -72.4% United-Kingdom ** -94.3% -88.9% -93.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) ** -47.3% -41.7% -56.0% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) ** -71.8% -47.7% -62.1% France ** -74.4% -53.3% -71.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) ** -91.0% -85.5% -91.6% United States of America ** -24.8% -9.3% -27.2% Brazil ** -34.5% -2.7% -22.8% Serbia ** -47.9% -27.8% -51.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) ** -15.7% +3.9% -25.1% Sweden ** -81.3% -68.8% -80.1% Costa Rica ** -15.0% -5.8% -31.8%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

** The comparison with April 2020, during which the number of commercial movements was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

The gradual relaxing of travel restrictions in some geographies, notably in North America and Europe, has led to an upturn in flight bookings since the beginning of May.

The fact that the United Kingdom is easing its lockdown and that Portugal is loosening its restrictions should help traffic between these two countries recover. In France, flights to tourist destinations might benefit from the long weekends in the second half of May.

Attachment