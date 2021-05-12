AGM Statement

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 12 May 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 94.93% 5.07% 3 To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company 98.58% 1.42% 4 To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company 97.72% 2.28% 5 To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company 98.76% 1.24% 6 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 98.68% 1.32% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 95.69% 4.31% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.60% 0.40% 9 Authority to allot shares 94.30% 5.70% 10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 91.72% 8.28% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 98.40% 1.60% 12 Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve 96.46% 3.54% 13 Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means 96.31% 3.69%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

12 May 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

AADVchair@albion.capital