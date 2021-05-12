AGM Statement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 12 May 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report94.93%5.07%
3To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company98.58%1.42%
4To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company97.72%2.28%
5To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company98.76%1.24%
6To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company98.68%1.32%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company95.69%4.31%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.60%0.40%
9Authority to allot shares94.30%5.70%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights91.72%8.28%
11Authority to purchase own shares98.40%1.60%
12Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve96.46%3.54%
13Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means96.31%3.69%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

12 May 2021

