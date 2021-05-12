AGM Statement

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 12 May 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020
|100.00%
|0.00%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|94.93%
|5.07%
|3
|To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company
|98.58%
|1.42%
|4
|To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company
|97.72%
|2.28%
|5
|To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company
|98.76%
|1.24%
|6
|To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|98.68%
|1.32%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|95.69%
|4.31%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.60%
|0.40%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|94.30%
|5.70%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|91.72%
|8.28%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.40%
|1.60%
|12
|Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve
|96.46%
|3.54%
|13
|Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means
|96.31%
|3.69%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.
12 May 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850