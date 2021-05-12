Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty Partners with Experience.com to Boost Customer Experience Response Rates by 45% and Increase Reviews +17,000

San Ramon, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience.com, a fast growing, disruptive provider of CX solutions that facilitate digital transformation of customer and employee experiences and journeys, partnered with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, a real estate brokerage franchise of more than 50,000 agents around the world, to design and launch a comprehensive customer experience program. Since deploying the program, the results have been remarkable. CX data is now powering processes and driving ROI everywhere - for the individual agents and the company as a whole.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty wanted to easily collect and operationalize CX data by implementing the Experience.com platform, moving from traditional paper surveys with typically low response rates. Now, the Experience Management Platform (XMP) has become a critical tool for agents to grow their business, not only because they can now access real-time customer experience data to take action immediately, but also because powerful platform workflows can request reviews from customers and amplify them on key social media and directory sites, including Google, Facebook, and Zillow automatically.

The results of the transformation? Since implementing XMP, the team has collected experience data on tens of thousands of transactions, with an exceptional 55% average feedback response rate, boosted Net Promoter Score (NPS) to a lofty 95.67, achieved 4.89 stars on Google, and generated over 17,000 new customer reviews.

“People are looking at those reviews online - itʼs very impressive,” said David Mussari, Managing Partner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty. “Agents have told us they have gained clients because of the online reviews we are sharing automatically. But more importantly, Experience.com is enabling our team to deliver best-in-class digital experiences beyond anything else in the real estate industry. With real-time data, we can impact our customer experiences while they are still happening and share reviews everywhere without manual effort.”

“We know XMP is helping our agents win locally. It’s a very powerful tool.”

