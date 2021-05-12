BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Provides Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator Training to Professional Risk Management, Inc., a provider of Financial Investigator Subject Matter Experts to the United States Government

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( www.blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a global blockchain investigative, visualization and risk mitigation software company is pleased to announce an agreement with Professional Risk Management, Inc. (PRM), based in Leesburg, Virginia, to provide BIG Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) training to 70 PRM financial investigators supporting U.S. law enforcement efforts to stop the illicit flow of illegal proceeds back to transnational criminal organizations.



BIG’s Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) on-demand training includes the history and inner workings of criminal uses of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The CCI training provides a deep dive on the dark web from a law enforcement investigator's perspective, with a case study about the Silk Road, the largest online illegal drug distribution network, busted by law enforcement in 2013, which utilized Bitcoin as a method of payment. Anti-money laundering, cryptocurrency analysis and blockchain forensics are among the topics covered.

The training provided by BIG will include the 8-hour, online CCI course, live training webinars and access to BIG’s QLUE™ (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) which is currently used by Law Enforcement, Banks, Exchanges, and ATM Operators on five continents to perform due diligence and forensic investigations exploring crypto transactions. BIG’s proprietary analytical tool QLUE™, specifically developed with the law enforcement investigator and intelligence analyst in mind, allows for the exportation of public blockchain ledger raw data, and converts it into easy to follow graphs and charts, which can be used as evidence in court.

Lance Morginn, President, BIG, commented, “This training sets a foundation for investigators to confront criminals who utilize cryptocurrency to further their illegal acts. Together with QLUE™, financial investigators have a powerful tool to identify bad actors and take the profit out of crime.”

PRM specializes in providing expert financial investigative services and related staffing solutions sought by Government and industry. For over 20 years, PRM financial investigators have been at the forefront of contract financial services that support agency mission objectives. According to PRM Partner and retired DEA Special Agent Terry Parham: “Our investigators understand the importance of sound financial investigative techniques that address present criminal trends and their use of online virtual currency platforms such as those on the dark web or other social media sites. This cryptocurrency training offered by BIG undoubtedly enhances our financial services to the Government.”

According to the 2020 DEA National Drug Threat Assessment (NDTA) virtual currencies like Bitcoin have been increasing in popularity, both among the public as well as among criminals, due in part to the ability of virtual currencies to change hands rapidly without limits on the amount being transferred. Virtual currencies continue to be popular for use on dark web marketplaces as a method for users to anonymously purchase illicit drugs without having to use traditional payment methods that pose a greater risk of exposing the individual’s true identity. Illicit actors have integrated virtual currencies into many different money-laundering methodologies. Drug traffickers and money launderers are increasingly incorporating virtual currency into Trade based Money Laundering activity as the use of these currencies becomes more widely adopted.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) and Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

