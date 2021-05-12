New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India E-commerce Market Performance & Outlook to 2026 COVID-19 Impact Assessment- March 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068028/?utm_source=GNW

The study highlights economic performance of the country along with technological developments. Additionally, the study also discuss present state of COVID-19 impact over the economy and the industry. Under E-commerce market analysis, the report study market demand, revenue performance in the past and future outlook with detailed discussion on market segmentation by product, transactions taking place, and online grocery market performance and firecast. Major collaborations have also been discussed along with an overview of the major player’s operating in the space.



The emergence of the digital platforms and the increased use of plastic money and mobile wallets after demonetization have been the key drivers behind the growth of E-commerce retailing. Further pandemic has increased the volume of online transactions and digital payments, but lockdown or no lockdown, digital payments is the way to go.



Over the last one decade there has been major transformation in the way retail has been carried out. In present era online retail is experiencing strong growth mainly in Tier II and Tier III cities owing to rising income level, rising number of smartphone users, change in lifestyle and preferences, and improved logistics services. E-commerce market in 2019 recorded growth of 26.9% as compared to previous year to USD 40.0 Billion. Online retail in India posted CAGR of 30.9% from 2015-2020.



Many domestic and international brands are participating in the online retail space and segment is witnessing rise in FDI contribution YoY. E-commerce has huge untapped market . Movement control restrictions owing to spread of COVID-19 in India has propelled the E-commerce market, resultant sector turned out to be the most preferred shopping option during 2020. COVID-19 created strong growth outlook for the E-commerce as during the lockdown period this channel worked as savior for many. The pandemic has brought a massive change in the buying behavior and preferences of people and led to massive digital adoption. CoD is the preferred mode of payment in the e-commerce sector however 2020 has brought a shift in consumer behavior towards selecting mode of payment.



Objective of the Study



To evaluate the past and present market scenario of India E-commerce market.



In-depth analysis of current scenario during the virus outbreak and impact over major product categories.



To assess the impact of internal and external factors over the present as well as the future market performance.



To comprehend the developments taking place in the market and actions taken by the major players to influence the market revenue.



Assess Role of E-commerce in Indian retail sector.



To measure the impact of COVID-19 with the help of pre covid-19 and post covid-19 assessment.



To assess the retail performance of Travel, Food and Grocery, Apparel & Footwear, Electronics, and other sectors.



To analyze performance of key player sin E-commerce retail platform and E-commerce technology platform.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________