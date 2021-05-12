All resolutions adopted at AGM Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – a sleep specialist operating in the European retail, wholesale and B2B sectors – held its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in virtual form today. BBH is pleased to announce that all resolutions including the 2020 financial statements were adopted as proposed. When the resolutions were voted on, 11,577,389 shares were represented, corresponding to 44.12 % of the 26,240,397 shares issued. The details of the voting results can be found at www.beterbedholding.com.



During the AGM, John Kruijssen, CEO, and Gabrielle Reijnen, CFO, also presented the strategic direction going forward, inspired by major global trends which will shape the future of the bedding industry. A separate press release on the strategy update was published this morning. The AGM presentation as well as the analyst presentation regarding the strategy update can be found on the BBH website at www.beterbedholding.com.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding N.V. is a sleep specialist operating in the European retail, wholesale and B2B sectors, providing the very best beds and sleep products at affordable prices to match the unique needs of every customer.

We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

At year-end 2020, Beter Bed Holding’s 151 stores generated revenue of over € 222 million, with approximately 15% share of online revenue.

Beter Bed Holding has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam with security code BBED NL0000339703 since December 1996.

