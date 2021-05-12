English French

NEXITY DISPOSES CENTURY 21 FRANCE TO ARCHE, HOLDING OF THE CITYA GROUP

Paris, May 12, 2021, 18pm CEST

Nexity has today sold 100% of Century 21 France to Arche, the holding company of the Citya group, as announced in the press release of April 28, 2021 relating to the sales and activity of the first quarter of 2021.

Within the Arche holding company, Century 21 will keep its identity, the independence of its brand and the management team.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.

Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.

Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-one low-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS

Thierry CHEREL – Head of Investor Relations / investorrelations@nexity.fr

Véronique CREISSELS - Chief Communication Officer / vcreissels@nexity.fr

Julie MARY – Head of Public Relations / jmary@nexity.fr

ABOUT ARCHE

ARCHE HOLDING, AN ECOSYSTEME WHICH CONFIRMS ITS AMBITIONS ON THE REAL ESTATE MARKET.

ARCHE has been active in the real estate sector for more than 30 years, notably through its subsidiary Citya Immobilier, one of the French leaders in property management. Philippe Briand, its founder and president, clearly shows his development strategy in the real estate sector. Indeed, he bought the Laforêt franchise in 2017, the Guy Hoquet network in 2019 and is now doing the same with Century 21.

With more than 19,000 employees, 1.2 billion euros in revenues and more than 100,000 transactions per year, Arche is proud to offer a range of complementary services to the core real estate business through its other subsidiaries: insurance solutions with Saint Pierre Assurances and Belvia Garanties; credit brokerage with API financement; diagnostics and inventories of premises with Snexi; real estate transactions with its network of agents, Le Bon Agent; and real estate services for the social sector with ISH Conseil.

CONTACT

Martine COHADE – Head of Communication / +33 (0)2 47 75 31 32 – mcohade@agencereference.com

