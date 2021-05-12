The Saudi Arabian health and fitness club market was valued at USD 702.38 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.37% during 2021-2026

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067820/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, lockdown measures are also being witnessed in 2021 due to the spread of COVID in the country, which is again leading to the closure of these clubs in the country but not for a long duration. However, despite the revenues of fitness clubs falling in the country, some of the prominent companies still managed to expand their business in distressed times to increase their revenues, which saw downfalls during 2020.



Consumers in Saudi Arabia are willing to spend more on health and fitness clubs, with its health aspects playing a key role in driving the market growth across the country. The rising number of health clubs and gyms with personal training and the latest fitness equipment is attracting consumers to health and fitness clubs, which is likely to positively impact the market growth in coming years.



The increasing equipment and the increasing facility spaces in fitness clubs, such as hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas, are also gaining popularity among consumers in the country. This is further supporting market growth. Attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs and increasing spending on marketing and advertisements are helping health and fitness clubs generate more revenue.



The demand for female-specific services and fitness centers has already started picking up, and this trend is expected to continue in the future.



Key Market Trends

Growing Influence of Healthy Lifestyle Trends



In line with the healthy lifestyle trend, consumers in Saudi Arabia increasingly seek to join health and fitness clubs. Additionally, the shift toward healthy lifestyles is driving demand for advanced fitness equipment by fitness clubs, thus, attracting consumers toward these clubs. Moreover, Saudi Arabians are much more conscious about their health than they used to be and are taking life-changing steps in that regard. As per a survey conducted in association with industry experts, in 2018, 25.81% of respondents in Saudi Arabia stated they exercise 1-2 hours per week. Owing to such factors, the fitness industry has expanded a lot in Saudi Arabia, since most people are now aware of the benefits of a workout on their health, thus, driving the market forward. The rising prominence of sports activities, celebrity endorsements, international sports and fitness events, social media influence, and various government initiatives and campaigns is encouraging both male and female consumer groups to take part in various fitness and sports-related activities, thus, contributing to the increasing expenditure on maintaining healthy lifestyles. For instance, In February 2017, the Saudi Arabian government had announced that it would allow female-only gyms to open across the country, but only for people to lose weight. Thus, the increasing popularity of fitness activities, such as aerobics, running, weight training, and yoga, along with an increase in the number of women participating in fitness and sport-related activities, and increasing subscription rates in gym and health clubs, is driving the growth of the market. Therefore, substantiating this factor, Saudi Arabia had the second-highest number of gyms, numbering 1,280 in 2019, second after Egypt in the Middle East & African region.



Membership Fees Sector Dominated the Market



Membership packages offered for three months have contributed a major share to the overall revenue generated through fitness services in 2017, as it offers the option of experimenting with several gyms for short durations and trying new activities, such as yoga, Pilates, and mixed martial arts. gym memberships in Saudi Arabia generally require a three-, six- or 12-month commitment. Major cities, such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al-Khobar, have emerged as fitness service hotspots, with major brands either currently operating or looking to operate branches in these regions. As highly populated cities, these areas are commercial hubs, industrial centers, and the most non-Saudi resident-vibrant cities out of all Saudi regions. However, there is a pervasive dissatisfaction primarily among women with the prices of gym membership and the quality of their services and their limited policies.



Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabian health and fitness club market is highly fragmented, with the major presence of private-label players. Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time), Fitness First, Lava Fitness, and Kinetico Ltd are a few prominent players in the market. The other major players in the market are Kinetico, Sweat Army, Fit Zone, and Interval Plus. These prominent players are constantly acquiring different strategies to cater to the needs of consumers and remain competitive in the market. As a growth strategy, the key players are now focusing on social media platforms, like Facebook and others, for the online marketing and branding of their service offerings to attract more customers.?



