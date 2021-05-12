Atos Annual General Meeting

English French

Paris, May 12, 2021 – The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Atos SE met today in a closed session with a live video broadcast, due to health constraints related to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 and the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.90 per share for that year. The dividend will be paid on May 18, 2021.

The Board of Directors took note of the negative vote on the second resolution regarding the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors will continue to oversee the measures previously announced and currently implemented by the company, namely the full review of the accounts of the two U.S. legal entities affected by the auditors' limitation of scope and the continued deployment of the detailed remediation and prevention plan. Among other things, this covers preventive controls, internal policies and documentation, an HR review, competencies and organization, as well as awareness and training.

The Annual General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Mr. Bertrand MEUNIER, Mr. Vivek BADRINATH, Ms. Aminata NIANE and Ms. Lynn PAINE as Directors for a period of three years.

The Annual General Meeting then approved the compensation and benefits paid or awarded for the year 2020 to Mr. Bertrand MEUNIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and to Mr. Elie GIRARD, Chief Executive Officer.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2021 compensation policies applicable to the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

Atos shareholders adopted, by a very large majority, a "Say On Climate" resolution on the Group's environmental policy regarding decarbonization, confirming its position among the most advanced technology companies in the fight against climate change.

The detailed results of the votes as well as the replay of the Annual General Meeting itself will be available on the Atos website (under Investors - Shareholders' Meeting: https://atos.net/fr/investisseurs/assemblee-actionnaires).

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti - +33 6 11 69 81 74 - gilles.arditti@atos.net

Media: Anette Rey - +33 69 79 84 88 - anette.rey@atos.net

Attachment