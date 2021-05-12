New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mexico Vegetable Seeds Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067818/?utm_source=GNW

The pandemic has affected the mobility of labor for field operations, such as land preparation, rouging, disease and pest management, and post-harvest practices, seed processing, packaging, and storage, which has shown an impact on the vegetable seed production market.



The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of vegetables to meet various dietary requirements and nutritional needs has boosted the demand for vegetables in the country, consequently leading to an increase in the need to enhance the area of vegetable production and yield. On the supply side, farmers are growing a wide range of vegetables, as vegetables are short-duration crops that have multiple harvests, resulting in a better cash flow for the farmers.



Most of the vegetable seed companies in the country are focused on the production of various vegetable seeds such as tomato, cabbage, onion, hot peppers, and cucumber seeds, among various other seeds. Vegetable seed companies are using biotechnology tools to develop varieties with improved agronomic performance, adapting to climatic conditions, disease and pest resistance, and adapting to different market segments, like fresh consumption or processing. ? Therefore, the market is anticipated to achieve significant growth.



As agricultural land faces constraint, urban agriculture such as protected farming and vertical farming practices have been scaling up their operations to address the shortage of acreage under domestically grown vegetables. Therefore creating demand for vegetable seeds



Key Market Trends

Increased vegetable seed import



According to the ITC trade, the country’s vegetable seed import increased by 9.87% from USD 331,972 thousand in 2016 to USD 364,765 thousand in 2019. Additionally, the United States, Thailand, Netherlands, China, and Peru are the major exporters of vegetable seeds to the country, with the United States accounting for 19.6% of the market.



Mexico is the one of the largest vegetable-growing country in North America. Farmers are growing a wide range of vegetables, as vegetables are short-duration crops with multiple harvests, resulting in a better cash flow for the farmers. Saved seeds dominate the seed market in Mexico while the import of quality seeds is rising.



Most vegetable seed production acres are being used for organic production in Mexico, and the producers are relying on other countries, as seed sources are making it one of the largest vegetable seed importers. Tomato, lettuce, cucumber, cabbage, peppers, and broccoli are the major vegetable crop seeds imported by Mexico. Mexico currently has a trend of purchasing high-value seeds for vegetable production in greenhouses, mostly used for processing purposes.



Onion Segment Dominates the Market



The onion segment of the market is the largest segment among other types of vegetable seeds in the country. Onion is one of the economically important vegetable crops, with about 1.4 million metric ton cultivated in 47.95 thousand hectares of land in 2019. Owing to the rising consumer demand, the production is also rising parallelly, while creating the manufacturers’ market potential to develop varieties with different traits.



Onion is mainly produced in the states of Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Baja California, Puebla, Michoacán, and Guanajuato, together accounting for more than 70% of the national area under onion cultivation. Although there are various onion varieties cultivated, dry onions form the mainstay of production in these regions. The production of onions in Tamaulipas has grown significantly over the years, making it among the country’s top onion producers of white, yellow, and red onion varieties. There are many varieties, such as Texas Super Sweet, that grow well in these regions. Other varieties include Red Creole, White Bermuda, and Yellow Granex.



Competitive Landscape

The Mexican vegetable market is highly consolidated, with major players such as Bayer Crop Science AG, Vilmorin, Syngenta, and BASF SE dominating the market. The players are increasing their investment in research and development to develop new products. Aquisition, expansion, and partnership are some of the other strategies that are adopted by these players to gain market share and strengthen their market share.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067818/?utm_source=GNW



