China Internet Data Center Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

- China is leaping ahead on the global scale for the construction of data centers, majoring in the increasing demand from the enterprises to scale up their data centers operations. Enterprises in the region seek reliable and stable data services for the application of IoT, 5G, and other AI-driven spurs demanding high internet computation power. For instance, global tech giants such as Huawei Technologies Co and Apple Inc are stepping up efforts to build data centers in Guizhou province due to its ample power resource and mild climatic condition.

- The country’s stride into fifth-generation mobile telecommunications technology and further couple with the thriving e-commerce sector leveraging the potential of internet data centers, thereby enabling IDCs viable investment for the industry stakeholders. Further, the trend is supported by the emergence of powerhouses such as Tencent Holdings and Huawei Technologies, among others, whose growth drives the construction of IDC facilities in the region.

- The country capitalizes on the demand for computing power and continues to dominate the list of the world’s fastest supercomputers by number. According to semiannual ranking, china reported 219 systems. For instance, Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd, a leading supercomputer manufacturer, reported the construction of innovation center in Tianjin to leverage the growing demand for computing power concerning the commercial applications and is expected to be completed by 2021.

- Additionally, the region is encouraging the adoption of internet technology in the private and states businesses and is thereby driving disruption in the economy and creating technological leaders. For instance, the proliferation and adoption of digital payment systems by private and public businesses drive the demand for IDC infrastructure. Further, it is expected that with the increasing digital transformation of the region, demanding more information processing would drive the growth of data centers.

- However, With US-China tensions mounting over trade, COVID-19, followed by swelling border tensions with India and other nations and also gaining momentum of banning the Chinese products and services, is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Foreign Investment to Drive the Market Growth



- In the market scenario, the internet data center projects in the region have started to attract ever-increasing investments from the investors outside of China. For instance, In December 2019, Tenglong Holding Group, one of the prominent players in the region providing Internet Data Center (IDC) services, announced that it had received USD 3.7 billion Series A funding led by Morgan Stanley and NanshanCapital.

- Also, owing to the regulations led by the government, foreign-invested companies are not currently allowed to apply for IDC Licenses. However, leveraging partnerships with Chinese JVs partially owned by Hong Kong or Macao companies can meet the requirements through Mainland and Hong Kong/Macao’ CEPA.

- According to a recent report published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, as of March 2020, around 13 JVs including major telecommunications service providers based in Hong Kong and Macao such as CITIC Telecom, and PCCW/HKT announced the establishment under CEPA route had obtained IDC Licenses in China. Also, few foreign companies such as Atos, NTT, and SAP have established operations to set up JVs with Chinese partners leveraging subsidiaries to obtain IDC licenses.

- Additionally, global technology companies such as Microsoft have announced the Technical Support Model by partnering with 21Vianet Group, to provide its cloud services in mainland China. Under the Technical Support Model, foreign investors are allowed to licenses their brand and technologies to the Chinese IDC License holder and deliver technical maintenance and support services.

- Furthermore, The company in June 2020, attracted funds from Blackstone, a global investment firm. The company received approximately USD 150 million investment, which will further strengthen the company’s footprint in wholesale and enterprise data center markets, andreinforce its position in China’s hyper-growth data center market.



Government Impulsion to Drive the Market Growth



- China’s government plans to build a national data center for the industrial internet and strengthen the supervision and coordination of overseas listings of Chinese industrial internet companies. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a 2020 work plan that it would step up efforts in encouraging the construction of a batch of industrial internet data centers across China as part of its broader push to accelerate an industrial upgrade. The government will continue its goal of encouraging 400,000 enterprises to adopt cloud services and to use industrial internet platforms to do research and development, design, manufacturing, management, and other services.

- Further, post-COVID-19 outbreak, the IDC market in the region is expected to register significant growth as more businesses continue to seek to move online and thereby demand larger cloud storage space. Since April 2020, Data Centers in the region have been classified as new infrastructure by the Chinese government to accelerate the industry’s growth.

- The government is set to spur the digital economy by enabling reducing power cost, more carbon quota, and lowering financing costs for the IDC operations in the region. Major cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, are said to account for over two-thirds of the data center cabinet capacity in china, with utilization rate reaching as high as 80%. Data centers’ choice hinges to customers’ preferences and proximity of data center that offers higher utility, low latency, reliability, and convenient maintenance.

- As the IDC market in these areas continues to mature and become saturated, the authorities have started to restrict new IDC projects or impose heightened approval requirements for new IDC projects. However, local government bodies in other cities such as central and western China have started to offer preferential taxes and other incentives to further attract foreign investments. Thereby, are leveraging the market growth by attracting the IDC investments in non-first-tier cities.



Competitive Landscape

The China Internet Data Center Market is fragmented with prominent players, including Internet giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China Telecommunications Corporation, and China Mobile International. Major foreign investments and government impulsion lead the market. The prominent vendors in the market owing the market saturated for expanding their reach in the establishments market to maintain their competitive position.



- December 2019: China Mobile International announced that it had opened a new data center in the UK, marking its first facility in Europe. It serves as an internet data center (IDC) and the international network exchange hub between Asia and Europe, enabling connections within Europe, Africa, the Indian Ocean, and the Asia Pacific. Further, the facility incorporates over 1,600 racks and has been certified with the Uptime Institute Tier III TCDD data center standards.

- December 2019: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced that it brings together fintech and cloud computing offerings to a new unit called the Financial Enterprise Department. With its new offering, the company aims to boost financial firms’ uptake of its cloud computing by selling both cloud computing and fintech to financial institutions. The financial sector is one of three core areas of Alibaba Group, where it seeks growth leveraging its cloud infrastructures.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067816/?utm_source=GNW



