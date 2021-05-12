GRADY HEALTH SYSTEM PARTNERS WITH FIDUCIUS TO HELP EMPLOYEES ADVANCE CAREERS AND TACKLE STUDENT LOAN DEBT

ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grady Health, one of the largest safety net health systems in the U.S., has selected Fiducius as its provider of education assistance and student loan benefits for its more than 8,000 employees.

Financial stress, compounded by the pressures of student loan debt and the Covid-19 pandemic, is an increasing source of hospitals’ on-going recruiting and retention challenges. To address these issues, Grady offers the Loan Relief benefit to provide student loan education and support to all employees and their family members, and will soon launch a new Tuition Support benefit to help eligible employees pursue their continuing education goals.

"We’re committed to supporting the wellbeing of all our employees by providing a complete total rewards package,” said Baldomero Silvo, Vice President Total Rewards at Grady. “With our new Tuition Support benefit, we are eliminating any obstacles for those employees who want to continue their education. In our search for a solution, we discovered Fiducius was the only partner capable of enabling eligible employees to use ‘forgivable debt’ to finance their education. Employees win with significantly better financial health, while Grady reduces our program cost. And for those employees who have student loan debt, we’re providing the financial education, tools and support they need to tackle it head on with the Loan Relief benefit.”

As part of the Loan Relief benefit, all employees and family members have unlimited access to the Student Loan Financial Planning process, a combination of proprietary technology and professional Advisors. This process provides each employee with the expert guidance needed to enable informed decisions and action.

“For healthcare employees, work is much more than a job… it’s a true calling. A desire and commitment to serve others. Nothing should get in the way of this calling, including on-going education and student loan debt,” said David Cross, EVP of Sales and Chief Marketing Officer at Fiducius. “Grady is doing incredible work by providing benefits that empower employees to advance their careers and take control of their student loans, transforming lives in the process.”

Added Ross Weintraub, Fiducius Senior Manager, Business Development and Sales Operations, "The benefits team at Grady is simply top-notch in their pursuit of the best benefits to support their staff. We're honored that they again turned to Fiducius, in this case to help employees achieve their educational goals. "





About Grady Health System

Grady Health System consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children’s affiliate. With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta’s premier Level 1 trauma center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state’s first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady’s American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady’s Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia’s first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center – one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model – Georgia’s first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology. To learn more about , please visit www.gradyhealth.org .

