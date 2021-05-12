YesStyle Flexes Their Market Dominance of Korean Beauty Products And Cosmetics

Hong Kong, China, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YesStyle continues to add to their already expansive collection of K-Beauty products that are making waves around the world; thus making it easier for customers to find them at affordable rates.

K-Pop culture has taken the world by storm with Korean TV dramas topping the viewing charts on digital platforms. BTS, unarguably the most popular boy band in the world currently has legions of fans around the world. Korean fashion has made its mark on people of all ages. It is trendy, cool, chic, edgy, and has raised the style quotient. This growing interest in K-Pop culture has also spilled over into cosmetics and beauty products.

YesStyle was launched in 2006 with the aim of making the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products from Asia available to shoppers around the world. Its fashion lines have already made their mark and found loyal customers on every continent. Now it has unveiled a wide range of Korean Makeup and beauty products that tick the right boxes for customers, who are intrigued by the exciting Asian culture.

Their range of makeup products are designed to help people look radiant, dewy, and youthful. 3CE, VDL, CLIO, HOLIKA HOLIKA are just some of the Korean cosmetics brands that have set the benchmark with their superior quality products that have a strong appeal amongst the younger market. But they have also caught the attention of people across all age groups, who want to stake a claim to youthful looks.



It’s also true of Korean Skin Care products that range from Korean face masks and Korean moisturizers to Korean sunscreens and Korean lip tints. These skincare products are known for their top-quality ingredients and constant innovation that make them a cut above the rest. Cute packaging and attractive pricing also make them an irresistible proposition. At YesStyle shoppers can find products from brands like COSRX, KLAIRS, and many many more.

YesStyle has offered these products in different categories along with featured products and new arrivals to help shoppers find exactly what they want with ease. It also offers them information about these products to help them make the best buying decisions. Some of the options available in the store include:

COSRX - Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is available for $17.08.

THE FACE SHOP - Real Nature Face Mask Set 10 pcs - 10 Types costs just $16.27.

Korean Lip Tint like Romand - Glasting Water Tint in 8 Colors is at a reduced price of $8.24.

AROMATICA - Organic Neroli Brightening Facial Oil can be purchased for $18.90.

Benton - Snail Bee High Content Essence 60ml is a highly effective serum and costs $12.32.

YesStyle also offers discounts and coupon codes on its top quality, reasonably priced K-Beauty products and cosmetics making it the place to shop for them.

About YesStyle

YesStyle is the sister concern of the hugely successful e-commerce platform YesAsia, this Hong Kong based company launched in 2006, specializes in offering the best quality fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products from top designers in the continent to customers around the world.

