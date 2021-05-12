Larry Demerath Celebrating 47 Years of Practicing Personal Injury Law in Nebraska with Demerath Law Office

Omaha, NE, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demerath Law Office is a Nebraska law firm; home to managing partner Larry Demerath and his team. This year marks a milestone for Larry, who is celebrating his 47th year of practicing personal injury law in Nebraska.

Larry’s specific field of law practice includes injury or death suffered through motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death claims, and fatal accidents. In light of these examples, it is clear that this field is not the easiest of careers. As such, it is even more significant to celebrate his many years of dedication to client justice.

Larry earned his BA degree from Wayne State College in 1967. Rather than jumping straight into law, he went on to join the United States Air Force before serving in Vietnam. Thereafter, he graduated again in 1972 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University Of Nebraska College Of Law.

Larry Demerath: Areas of Expertise

Demerath Law is proud to provide the following highly specialized services to clients:

Car Accidents that Cause Serious Injury or Death

“Tort liability” is a term associated with the auto accident law in Nebraska. This means negligent motorists are financially responsible for the destruction that they cause. The law is designed in this way to ensure accountability as a form of protection to the injured party.

Depending on the extent of financial damage or physical injuries, Nebraska law requires all parties to report the accident.

Victims or their family should contact a car accident attorney as soon as possible to seek the required advice on how best to proceed. Anyone who was injured in a car accident should contact Demerath Law. Larry and his associates will provide a free consultation and will advise on the most appropriate way to proceed with this rather complex process.

Truck Accidents in Nebraska

To be a truck accident attorney in Nebraska is not simple work. Nebraska’s many highways experience high levels of truck traffic due to the delivery of consumer goods and agricultural produce.

Truck accidents are commonly caused by misjudgment, decisions such as incorrect speed gauging, tailgating, loss of control, or sudden distraction. Fatigue is also a common cause of accidents as drivers spend long hours on the road.

Unfortunately, truck drivers’ loss of control can often result in a horrific car/truck accident. This is why it is crucial to hire a highly experienced truck accident attorney when such an accident occurs.

Catastrophic Injuries

A catastrophic injury can include personal injuries such as lifelong disability, debilitating injuries, long recovery periods, or even death. These injuries too often describe damage incurred through negligence caused by another party. They occur through unexpected accidents from recklessness or carelessness.

An attorney is necessary to present evidence regarding the incident itself. They also measure the damage and injury sustained. By filing a personal injury claim in Nebraska, victims have a right to receive fair financial compensation. This includes compensation for lost income and medical expenses, as well as for pain and suffering.

To take appropriate action, victims should file claims within four years of the accident.

Wrongful Death Claims and Fatal Accidents in Nebraska

Losing family members in serious accidents is a hardship no one should have to endure. Sadly, it often means more than just the loss of a loved one. It can mean the loss of income, support, and love for those left behind. However, a wrongful death attorney can help lessen the financial pressure that this loss has caused.

Survivors of accidents can claim for wrongful death in response to the negligence, wrongful act, or default by another party. With help from an attorney, clients can receive compensation for medical and funeral expenses, counseling, and pecuniary loss.

These laws exist as a protective measure for tragic events that are not quantifiable.

About

Larry Demerath, with Demerath Law Office, is a great person to contact to start the process. With 47 years of experience, Larry and his team will walk you through your claims process so that it’s as stress-free as possible.

###

Contact

Demerath Law Office

11516 Nicholas St #303

Omaha, NE 68154

(402) 677-5656

Email for Media Contact: info@demerathlawoffice.com