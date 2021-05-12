New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egypt Paints and Coatings Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067811/?utm_source=GNW





- The slowdown in automobile production coupled with the outbreak of COVID 19 is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

- Numerous power plant projects in the pipeline are likely to act as an opportunity for market studied.

- By end-user industry, architectural segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increase in the construction activities in the region.



Key Market Trends

Acrylic Resin Type to Dominate the Market



- Acrylic resins are the most widely used polymers in the paints and coatings industry. Most of the acrylic paints are water-based or solvent-based and are available as emulsions (latices), lacquers (lower volume solids), enamels (higher volume solids), and powders (100% solids). Common acrylic polymers come in a wide variety of types and combinations, such as methyl and butyl methacrylate. In the case of inexpensive paints, polyvinyl acetate is used primarily.?

- The two principal forms of acrylic used are thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastics acrylic resins are synthetic resins achieved by the polymerization of different acrylic monomers. Thermosets are cured at elevated temperatures by reacting with other polymers.?

- Thermoplastic acrylic resins are of two types, namely, solution acrylics and acrylic latex coatings. ?

- Solution Acrylics: They are single-component, thermoplastic coatings that dry and cure by solvent evaporation. They are used in wood furniture and automotive topcoats, aerosol paints, and maintenance coatings. They have relatively high molecular weights and are rather low in solid contents, and hence, can achieve workable viscosities. ?

- Acrylic Latex Coatings: They are stable and allow the fine dispersion of polymer in water. They are used in a very large amount in the coatings industry, because of features, such as very low VOC, easy application, and cleanability with soap. The acrylic latex coatings make up the bulk of the house-paint and architectural coatings.?

- Thermoset acrylics are used in product finishes for metal furniture coatings, automotive topcoats, maintenance coatings, appliances, and other original equipment manufacture finishes. They have major performance advantages, such as gloss, exterior durability, corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, solvent resistance, and hardness.?

- Acrylic resins have properties, such as transparency, high color ability, and UV resistance, in coating solutions. They are used in water-borne systems very often, which result in low VOC emission. The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids. In fact, acrylic paints are the most widely used architectural paints.?

- Application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry, for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. Water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to the environmental concerns, like the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment. ?

- Other applications of acrylic paints and coatings are found in marine vessels and structures, automotive, electrical products, machinery, and various metal product, among others.?

- Vinyl Acrylic Paints and Coatings: Vinyl acrylic resins are formed by the co-polymerization of vinyl acetate and acrylate monomers. These resins are frequently used in architectural and decorative paints and coatings.?

- Vinyl acrylic resins are further used in engineered, non-woven fabrics, and in paper saturation for industrial and consumer applications. Acrylic resins have a bad odor, which is absent in vinyl acrylic resins. Therefore, they are preferred for the architectural and decorative paints and coatings applications. ?



Increasing Demand from Architectural Segment



- Architectural paints and coatings are by far the largest segment in the whole paints and coatings industry. Architectural coatings are meant to protect and decorate the surface features. These are used to coat buildings and homes. Most are designated for specific uses, such as roof coatings, wall paints, and deck finishes. No matter its use, each architectural coating must provide certain decorative, durable, and protective functions. ?

- Architectural coatings are used in the applications from commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, and shopping malls to residential buildings. Such coatings can be applied on the outer surfaces as well as inner surfaces and include sealers, or specialty products. The architectural coatings can be mainly divided into interior and exterior coatings.?

- Durability, hide, stain resistance, and low VOC are some of the integral functionalities in every interior paint formulations. They are not only used for decorative purposes but also used for a wide range of functionalities depending on the type of environment in which they are used. For example, due to moisture, bathroom walls must have wipe-ability to keep them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. So, these types of paints are used in the bathroom.?

- In the living room and bedroom walls, most homeowners prefer to use the color of their choices. Acrylic paints are the preferred choice for living and bedroom walls, as they offer a wide variety of choices in terms of color and shade. In the case of ceiling, a vast majority of ceilings are painted flat white so that they may reflect the majority of the ambient light in the room to make the resident feel that the room is spacious and relaxed. Basement masonry walls can often weep water. Elastomeric paints that expand on pressure are used in this area to prevent water leakage.?

- Paints and coatings for exterior walls look for ease of application, durability along with protection against extreme weather from rain to hot summer heat. Modern advances in paint technology, especially in the acrylic formulations has offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.?

- In Egypt, the major concern for exterior paints is heat and UV exposure. In order to overcome heat build up, paint companies have started using IR Reflective pigments as it provides a high reflection of heat in the desert.?

- Construction activity plays a significant role in the regional economic development of Egypt. The construction industry in the Egypt has been steadily coming in track since 2014 with the growing tourism and increasing standard of living of people. The country plans for new cities and urban spaces to address a serious housing shortage, as well as increasing demand by the middle class for less crowded residential options and better lifestyles. The Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities says Egypt needs to build 500,000 to 600,000 new homes a year to keep up with demand for residential construction thereby driving the market for paints & coatings restricted to architectural segment?

- Government statistics show that Egypt’s population of about 97 million people lives on just 6 percent of the land. The capital, Cairo, is home to about 20 million of them and is one of the biggest and most congested cities in the world, with projections that the city’s population may double by 2050 creating necessity for the construction of new living spaces . All these projections are expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings?

- In 2019, Egypt completed the construction of 14 new cities under the name “Fourth Generation Cities”. The total area of these 14 new cities is around 380 thousand acres, representing 50% of the total area of urban communities that were implemented during the past four decades.?

- Egypt is building a new capital, designed to be the country’s new administrative hub and home to more than 6.5 million residents. In March 2019, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Utilities announced that the construction of over 40,000 housing units and various other facilities and service projects at the New Administrative Capital may be completed by the end of June 2020.?

- Overall the demand for the paints and coatings market from architectural construction is expected to be sluggish in the short term due to COVID-19, while growth picking up during the later part of the study period.?

- PACHIN, SCIB Coatings, Sipes, and GLC Paints are some of the major players competition in the architectural coatings segment in the country.?



Competitive Landscape

The Egyptian paints and coatings market is consolidated in nature, with the top 5 players accounting for over 70% of the market share. Some of the key companies in the market include Scib Paints (Asian Paints)?, MIDO Coatings, PACHIN, Akzo Nobel N.V., GLC Paints?, and Sipes Egypt, among others.



