Princeton, NJ, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAVS Technologies has been issued a patent by the US Patent Office in the field of AIOps. Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), an AIOps platform from GAVS Technologies, enables IT organizations to run their business-critical applications uninterrupted and reliably at all times. This outcome is achieved through proactive detection and resolution of high severity incidents in advance. The prediction methodology that ZIFTM has deployed to determine an outage in the IT environment using multiple data from multiple sources has been awarded the patent numbered US 10,965,541 B2.



GAVS Technologies granted US Patent for Predicting Outages in an IT Environment

The patented methodology uses a set of historical and real-time data to predict the status score, utilization score, and performance score of IT infrastructure resources. The predictions are compared with a dynamic threshold limit derived in real-time for identifying potential outages in the network.

“There have been patents to managing, modeling, predicting, allocating and utilizing resources and bottlenecks in an IT environment, but this the first one for detecting and preventing potential outages of critical applications.” – Muraleedharan Vijayakumar, Senior Technical Manager, GAVS Technologies (one of the inventors)

“The continuous hard work combined with strong intellect minds for the past 5+ years on this prediction algorithm has ended with a patent now. This prediction algorithm has been running successfully in all our ZIF implementations.” – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies.

GAVS Technologies has filed many of its innovations in the field of AIOps for patents in USPTO.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with a focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise, and SaaS solution, enable IT to deliver high-performing systems with end-to-end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM’s Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

CONTACT:

Anand Paramasamy

116 Village Blvd,

Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609.951.2256

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com