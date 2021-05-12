Austin Healthcare Start-Up, Decent, Ranked 2021 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine

Austin, TX, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent, an Austin, Texas-based start-up disrupting the health insurance industry, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of 2021 Best Workplaces. Decent was also named a winner in two other workplace categories: On the Rise: 0-4 years in business; Lean and Mean and under $5MM in gross revenue.

“We do our best to treat our employees like they deserve to be treated — with trust, appreciation, and respect. This year that has meant quickly helping employees who lost power during an unprecedented snowstorm find a warm place to stay and offering unlimited time off,” said Nick Soman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Decent. “Being recognized as a top workplace is a special honor for Decent. Our people are at the heart of our company — they foster our amazing culture and drive our consistently outstanding customer service.”

Some notable workplace perks for Decent employees include:

Unlimited time off.

$1,500 travel voucher at their one-year anniversary along with a poster of nice things from coworkers!

$500 at their two-year anniversary along with a roller derby jersey with the employee’s nickname on the back. (Decent’s Co-Founder and Chief Health Plan Officer, Molly Moore, is a former roller derby player, and the love for the sport has spread throughout the company.)

All training and tests for obtaining and sustaining health and life insurance licenses paid for by the company.

A team who cares! When the winter snowstorm in Texas caused some employees to lose power for several days, Decent’s human resources team found alternate lodging for them.

The Inc. magazine list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year.

Decent launched in 2018 offering small businesses and self-employed individuals ACA-compliant affordable healthcare coverage in Austin, Texas. Decent is the only company headquartered in Austin, Texas that designs and manages small business health plans and one of the first ones in the U.S to include virtual health plans, offering further discounts to members. Today, Decent health plans are available throughout Texas including Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.





About Decent

Decent envisions a world where everyone has the freedom to do the work they want without sacrificing access to affordable and comprehensive health insurance. Decent’s affordable health insurance plans for small businesses are available in Austin, Texas, and will soon expand throughout Texas and then to other parts of the US. To learn more, visit www.decent.com or contact hello@decent.com.

