New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Data Center Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067805/?utm_source=GNW

?



- Government initiatives like the Australia Government Information Management Office (AGIMO) are leading the way in optimizing data center resources with the introduction of the Australia Government Data Centre Strategy 2010-2025, and the strategy represents a transition from using government-run data centers to third-party, multi-tenant data centers.?

- The data center providers are also increasingly investing or adopting an acquisition strategy to expand their capacity. For instance, Metronode’s data center assets acquisition by Equinix provided the company additional capacity to capture the benefits of scale and adds approximately 20,000 square meters of gross colocation space to Equinix’s footprint in Australia.?

- Currently, about 10-15% of data is created and processed outside a centralized data center or cloud, but the number is expected to cross 60-70% by 2025, a global trend that is also reflecting in Australia. The recent COVID-19 crisis has further highlighted that Australia has a great need for digital infrastructure to improve connectivity for remote and rural areas. Hence, edge data centers are becoming more viable options for Australian vendors, especially start-ups.?

- Australian Privacy Principles (APPS) law in the country has placed a new focus on data governance and security for cloud and data center organizations. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 has put high pressure on end-user companies to support remote working and are fast-tracking their cloud and digitization journeys. Companies like NEXTDC, Macquarie Data Centres, and Equinix claim that this will boost the domestic data center market.?



Key Market Trends

Colocation is Expected to Account for a Significant Market Share



- The growing cloud computing, demand for edge computing, and the recent COVID-19 outbreak provide a massive opportunity for the colocation service providers in the country. 2019 witnessed more 15 data center investments, dominated by colocation service providers.?

- Colocation service providers are subsequently building out more on-ramps in major segments in the country to support a significant surge in demand from companies, making a more substantial move to the cloud. New and existing major on-ramps have so far allowed many enterprise workloads to effectively be forklifted out of on-premise locations and directly resituated in the cloud.?

- As edge computing is becoming more important to cloud users, especially in the rural region, demand for colocation services is further increasing. Many companies also believe that in 2020, 30-40% of total cloud compute is heading edge markets, and as the clouds rapidly build out nodes in underserved markets to remain competitive, this will undoubtedly contribute to the shaping of a ‘new edge’ post-COVID.?

- Telstra, Equinix, AAPT, Vocus Communications, and NEXTDC are some major data center operators in the country. Whereas Telstra, Vocus Communications, AAPT, PIPE Networks, and Optus are some of the major data center service providers in the country.?

- Australia is well connected to the Asia-Pacific market with submarine cables extending across the region, making it an attractive investment location for global vendors planning expansion in the Asian region. There are more than 257 data centers in the country; most of these colocation facilities are located along the eastern coast in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Large carrier-neutral Australian data centers feature rich ecosystems and durable equipment, ensuring maximum uptime and connectivity to over 682 service providers.?

- Sydney is Australia’s major interconnection hub as it is the landing point for all major east coast submarine cables, the host of the Australian Stock Exchange, and a major commerce hub for the country. Melbourne is also emerging as a new investment location in 2020. For instance, Melbourne is predicted to have a digital economy worth approximately AUD 51 billion in 2020, according to the Equinix. Hence, the company has been focusing on Australia as a priority location.?



IT Infrastructure to Witnesses a Significant Growth



- In the past 5-7 years, the cloud technologies had witnessed significant growth in Australia owing to the increasing investment by vendors, such as Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, and Google. Cloud vendors are among the fastest-growing segments of most Australian data center providers.?

- In the last year, about 40-50% of the organization’s IT budget was spent on migration to cloud-based services. The growing adoption among government and corporate organizations has significantly driven the demand for colocation services, especially for wholesale data center providers. Many vendors are also expecting that over 80-90% of SMEs in the country may adopt cloud, and about 70-80% of medium-sized and large data centers may outsource their data center operations by 2023. In 2019, the overall cloud service market witnessed a 15-20% growth compared to 2018.?

- In the country, large service providers are increasingly managing extensive public and hybrid cloud environments and hyperscale services. And due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, cloud computing in the country has further expanded. Software as a Service (SaaS) is the leading segment. The country also ranked fifth in the world that offers foolproof policies and regulations for cloud adoption, thereby increasing data center investment opportunities in the country.?

- Massive amount data center capacity has been added over the last two years. This resulted in lower than average occupancy rates in the short-term and is placing downward pressure on pricing. The country’s data center floor space is also witnessing a growth of 10-14% every year, and the market is expected to keep rising over the forecast period. Edge computing is emerging as a significant trend, and the recent work from home model has further accelerated this trend. Edge nodes are now being deployed across several markets, which were previously deemed to be too small.



Competitive Landscape

The Australian data center market is competitive and fragmented as players are increasingly manufacturing new facilities in Australia, providing more offerings to end-users. Key players are NTT Communications Corporation, Equinix Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- March 2020 - Digital Realty expanded access to IBM Cloud in Australia through the availability of IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicating Hosting services in Sydney. The IBM Cloud data center is collocated on the Digital Realty campus in Sydney, and its customers will now have access to a variety of connectivity options across Digital Realty’s global data center footprint.?

- February 2020 - Equinix Inc.announced the opening of its fourth International Business Exchange data center in Melbourne, Australia, known as ME2, where the new facility supports the increasing demand for digital transformation globally, as well as Melbourne’s smart city development and the interconnection needs of local customers, including The Salvation Army.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________