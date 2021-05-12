The Mexican sodium reduction ingredients market was valued at USD 104.55 million in 2020, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.58% during the period of 2021-2026

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mexico Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067766/?utm_source=GNW





The market is majorly driven by increasing awareness regarding the health effects of excessive sodium consumption. Its increasing application in confectionaries, bakery products, frozen foods, and dairy products is expected to complement the market growth further.



Furthermore, sodium reduction ingredients are gaining prominence in food flavors and preparations, such as seasonings and sauces, as these ingredients also act as masking agents that remove bitterness and metallic after-taste in food products. This is expected to strengthen its market demand in the country further.



Key Market Trends

Rising Awareness Toward Heath Effects of High Sodium Intake



The higher salt or sodium consumption in Mexico has been a major concern among local consumers, for it has contributed to several health-related deaths in the country, including stroke, heart failure, osteoporosis, stomach cancer, and kidney disease. According to the statistics by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the most common death in the country was due to heart conditions, accounting for 171.87 thousand deaths in 2020. As a result, the government of the nation and other organizations are taking distinct initiatives to regulate the consumption of sodium in the country. Accordingly, in recent years, consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of higher sodium intake has increased, thereby insisting they widely incline toward low-sodium products in order to control hypertension rates and maintaining normal blood pressure.



Mineral Salts Accounted for the Largest Share



Mineral salts are the most consumed form of sodium reduction ingredient among consumers across the country as it contains potassium chloride, which offers flavor without increasing daily sodium intake as a substitute of salt, along with being a healthy alternative to salt. Compared to its counterparts, its low cost makes it a more preferred choice among all the sodium reduction ingredients. Therefore, the demand for mineral salts in the food and beverage industries, such as bakery and dairy, has increased extensively. Companies like Cargill are leading mineral salt suppliers to the food processing industry in the Mexican marketplace. The company offers the broadest lines of mineral salt products available, including potassium salts such as Potassium Pro Potassium Chloride and Potassium Pro Ultra Fine Potassium Chloride. The company also offers bulk mineral salt or bagged mineral salt with or without additives to cater to the customized demand of the customer.



Competitive Landscape

The Mexican sodium reduction ingredient market is competitive, owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies, along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Lallemand Inc., among others.



