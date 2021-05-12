QuadReal consolidates senior leadership appointing Jameson Weber as Managing Director, Americas

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate investment, development and operating company, announced today that Jameson Weber has assumed the role of Managing Director, International Real Estate, Americas.



Mr. Weber joined QuadReal in 2018 as the company’s first U.S.-based hire, establishing the New York City office and acting as Managing Director, Head of Special Situations. In his new role, Mr. Weber will oversee investment activities in the Americas, which currently includes the U.S., Mexico and Brazil markets, across all property types. His focus now will be on the growth and performance of the U.S. portfolio. Currently, the Americas portfolio represents 23 per cent of QuadReal's global business and is expected to grow to 35 per cent by 2025, translating to $14.5 billion of growth that will expand to over $25 billion in four years.

“QuadReal has a unique vision, talented team and best-in-class partners, and I am excited for the opportunity ahead of us,” said Mr. Weber. “Together with my colleagues on the Americas team, I look forward to continuing to build on the enviable foundation we have today to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Mr. Weber will continue to report directly to Jonathan Dubois-Phillips, President, International Real Estate at QuadReal. He will be supported by key team member Daniel Gliksman, SVP, Americas and will work closely with Prashant Raj, Managing Director, U.S. Real Estate Debt. Mr. Raj, as previously announced, recently joined QuadReal to lead the U.S. real estate debt team.

“This is a well-earned role for Jameson. His proven leadership and breadth of experience make him ideally suited to lead our real estate investment and development activities in QuadReal’s areas of conviction,” said Mr. Dubois-Phillips. “Together with our growing team, these capabilities will help QuadReal continue to invest more flexibly across equity and debt, and advance our expansion into operating companies.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Weber has helped drive strategy and investments in assets across all property types, spanning strategies that include opportunistic, value-add, debt and special situations. Prior to joining QuadReal, Mr. Weber was a founding team member of Hightower (now VTS), a leading PropTech company, and held various investment roles at Oaktree Capital Management, Cerberus Capital Management and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Weber holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

QuadReal’s international investment team is more than 60 people strong working in Vancouver, New York City, London and Hong Kong. With industry-leading experience in investment, development, asset and portfolio management, QuadReal’s Americas team will continue to expand to capitalize on investment opportunities. To keep pace with the coverage needs of the debt and equity teams, QuadReal expects to open a Los Angeles office in 2022.

All figures quoted are Canadian dollars.

