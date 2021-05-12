SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates UFS, FOE, MNR, HOME; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Prince International Corporation for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Ferro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are an At Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

