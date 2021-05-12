SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) and Encourages Investors With More Than $200,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBON). If you are a shareholder of Ebang with more than $200,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



On April 6, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ebang is directing proceeds from its initial public offering last year into a “series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties.” According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go “primarily for development,” and that instead the funds were directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of Ebang’s Chief Executive Officer, Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had failed due to widespread media coverage of a sales inflation scheme with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending platform that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million “vanish[ing] into thin air.”

On this news, Ebang’s share price fell approximately 13%.

Later that day after the market close, Ebang issued a statement representing that, though it believed the report “contain[ed] many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events,” the “Board, together with its Audit Committee, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders.”

On this news, Ebang’s share price fell an additional 2%, further damaging investors.

The Ebang class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the proceeds from Ebang’s public offerings had been directed to related parties rather than used to develop Ebang’s operations; (ii) Ebang’s sales were declining and Ebang had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (iii) Ebang’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (iv) Ebang’s purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (v) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Ebang’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a shareholder of Ebang who purchased Ebang securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive, you have until June 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ebang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

