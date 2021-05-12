Dual Token Presale from ONI.exchange. DeFi for everyone. Fintech Products for the Masses

London, UK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) ONI has created a BEP-20 ONI token on the Binance Smart Chain network, which will power an expanded ecosystem around its DeFi exchange.



ONI.exchange was created to provide earning opportunities for everyone. It hopes to become one of the biggest names in the DeFi space, by providing solutions that will allow anyone to make a profit by simply using its current and upcoming services (Auto-compounding, Farm lock, and more).



Currently, they have two PRE-SALES running before the platform is launched. First is on their partner exchange ProBit and requires KYC verification. Second is IFO on ThunderSwap, where anyone can buy ONI tokens with their BNB tokens and claim them after PRE-SALE is over. The official launch date is Friday, May 14th, when they will open deposits, and finally, on Monday, May 17th, start minting. Full Smart Contracts audit is also in the works by HashEx audit company and will be released and available before launch, along with many other security handles that make ONI.exchange one of the safest and risk-free opportunities on the market today.



ONI.exchange CEO, Gregor revealed their plans and explained what they want to achieve and how they are different from other currently similar projects in DeFi space. The main focus of ONI is NFTs and stable profits.



Because ONI.exchange ONI token is mintable, it means that they need to battle inflation by buy-backs of ONI tokens and to burn them on a regular basis. Over time the total supply of tokens at most DEX exchanges grows, making tokens less valuable.



ONI.exchange solution to this problem is to build an ecosystem around ONI.exchange, that will allow them to burn more, hold inflation still or even decrease it if needed, making ONI token a very valuable and stable asset in the crypto space.



They are also designing an NFT system with breedable ONI NFT characters, which you will be able to grow to adults and later use in their ONI Legends game, similar to Axie Infinity.



What they will build around ONI.exchange is as follows: First is ONI Market (ONIM), where you will be able to buy, sell, trade, and collect ONI NFTs. Second in line is ONI Shards - A separate superfarm with token ONIS (ONIS tokens will be needed for breeding of ONI NFT characters and you can only make/get ONIS by staking ONI in ONI Shards superfarm and later by buying them on the market). The third is ONI Legends - The game similar to Axie Infinity which will introduce ONI battles, land gameplay, and land plots, nft items, accessories, and more.



All of those platforms will work seamlessly with each other and put ONI tokens to use.



If all of the above gets realized, the ONI token will become one of the most valuable assets in the crypto world, and ONI.exchange among the biggest DeFi names that we know.



To show support, get some ONI before the exchange launches, and help them achieve their goals faster.



