Treatment Announces $5,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (CSE: TRUE), a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 common shares (“share”) at a price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the “Offering”).



In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder’s fee within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”).

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to execute the Company’s annual marketing plan.

About Treatment.com International Inc.



Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help Canadians improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. This summer, Cara will be empowering Canadians to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.treatment.com

Treatment.com International Inc.

Per: “John Fraser” Chief Executive Officer



For further information about Treatment.com International Inc., please contact the Company at:

Email: investors@treatment.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.