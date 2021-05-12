Homeowners and renovators use Tover products for sustainable wood finishes and care

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past 12 months lumber prices have tripled due to insufficient production. This shortage has caused a rise in prices, impeded housing and economic growth which in turn has hurt home buyers, home builders and home renovators. Tover offers solution for homeowners, interior designers, and renovators that want to update their interior and exterior wood surfaces. What a better way to leave a lower environmental footprint than to re-use and repurpose carbon capturing building materials and extend their life and beauty for many years to come.



Tover offers a solution both literally and figuratively to most every flooring and architectural surface, both indoor, and outdoor. Everything from sub-floor preparation, installation, colouring/finishing, renovation/rejuvenation and of a lifetime of beautiful and sanitized surfaces with their care/maintenance offerings is all available as a comprehensive package.

Tover offers a finishing system that once used, that will never require sanding ever again for the life of the floor. With what’s going on in the building materials market right now, rather than expense and garbage created by buying new flooring, Tover offers numerous product solutions that can restore and renovate an existing floor, regardless of the level needed, there by extending the life of the surface infinitely. There is something for every aesthetic taste.

The price issue for outdoor lumber applies as well. With many people wanting to beautify their outdoor living areas, the price and availability of lumber for exterior has also risen significantly. Tover outdoor products can restore and renew, extending the life of the outdoor decking and making the materials used more sustainable.

A lifetime appearance and performance with the easy use of these eco-friendly products.

Tover products are imported and distributed in Canada by Floors Exclusive, a division of Darryl Ainey Custom Woods Agency. Since 2003, D.A.C.W.A. has been developing, producing, importing and combining custom wood flooring products from Europe, for installation into luxury designer projects around the world. We are now expanding beyond our existing contractor, designer and dealer network with new products for market growth and an extensive technical expertise to support and further our clients’ creative empowerment.

Since 1988, Tover, based just outside of Turin Italy, has been manufacturing branded and OEM chemicals and solutions used in indoor and outdoor construction and maintenance.



For more information please visit the corporate website www.tover.com , or www.floorsexclusive.com for Canadian e-commerce, or contact darryl@floorsexclusive.com or 647-409-5984. Follow us on social media Instagram/ LinkedIn/ Facebook is @floorsexclusive.



Media contact:

Kaydijdrah Black

Strategic Communications and PR Coordinator

kay@pennantmediagroup.com

| PennantMediaGroup.com



