12 May 2021

OCEANE DUE 2024: NEW CONVERSION / EXCHANGE RATE FOLLOWING THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF €0.21 PER SHARE TO EDF SHAREHOLDERS

Notice to holders of the €2,399,999,989.27 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due 2024 of Électricité de France (ISIN FR0013534518) (the “Bonds”)

Capitalised terms in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Holders of the Bonds are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to Shareholders of a Dividend in an amount of €0.21 per Share on 7 June 2021(1), pursuant to Condition 2.6.2(j) the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1 Share per each OCEANE to 1.018 Share per each OCEANE, with effect from 7 June 2021.

(1) In accordance with the decision of the EDF General Shareholders' Meeting of May 6, 2021

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers(1), 28.1 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of 69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

