Softchoice Corporation, a Leading North American Technology Solutions Provider, Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”), a leading technology solutions provider in North America, announced today that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, its preliminary base PREP prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada for a proposed initial public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of Softchoice (the “Common Shares”). The number of Common Shares to be sold and the price per Common Share have not yet been determined.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., as joint bookrunners, and including RBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and INFOR Financial Inc.

Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel to Softchoice and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is acting as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering, has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is still subject to completion or amendment. The Preliminary Prospectus is available under Softchoice’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Common Shares in any province or territory of Canada until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

About Softchoice

Softchoice is a technology company that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. By doing these things, we create success faster and in circumstances otherwise not possible. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

