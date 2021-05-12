CannGen Insurance Services Automates Commercial Rate-Quote-Bind with insured.io

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that CannGen Insurance Services (CannGen) has successfully automated the company’s commercial rate-quote-bind process with the insured.io Platform.



With offices in San Diego and Rancho Cordova, California, CannGen provides a comprehensive product suite of coverages tailored to the specific needs of the growing community of cannabis, cannabinoid (CBD), and hemp businesses. As the first managing general underwriter (MGU) exclusively serving the legal cannabis business market, CannGen is a pioneer in providing insurance products designed for these emerging risks with best-in-class policy limits and coverage enhancements through A.M. Best A-rated insurance company partners in all 50 states.

"We pride ourselves on being a first mover in providing best in class insurance products and services to the legal cannabis, CBD, and hemp industry," said Charles Pyfrom, chief marketing officer for CannGen. "While other companies were still ‘figuring out’ how to engage with these businesses and customers, we were already in market getting the job done, but our process has relied heavily on lengthy, cumbersome PDF applications from the start, and that had to change. Insured.io helped us get from paper forms to digital with this implementation of a new producer portal and underwriter workflows which reduce friction on policy production. Further, the reduction in the time to process a quote through underwriting has sped up our process for renewals. Our processes will soon use the information from the bound quote to pre-populate the renewal, thus reducing the workload on our agents.”

"We were intentional about not automating the processes and workflows that CannGen already had in place," said Michael Kassing, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer for insured.io. "The two companies worked together to do extensive process and workflow re-engineering to smooth the intake of new business based on the new technology capabilities we were providing. We look forward to working with the CannGen team in the future.”

Today, CannGen is utilizing an insured.io producer login portal for submission and tracking of quotes, an underwriter login portal for tracking of quotes, automated rating for all lines, automated binding with a rules-based engine, and administrative capabilities, including graphical reporting functionality. Capable of integration with any existing core administration system, insured.io provides insurance organizations, like CannGen, with a platform which connects and unifies consumers, producers, and employees via any channel.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

About CannGen Insurance Services, LLC (CannGen)

Since 2010, CannGen Insurance Services, LLC (CannGen) has been a first mover providing comprehensive insurance coverages for the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industry nationwide. CannGen is the first managing general underwriter (MGU) exclusively focused on the legal cannabis industry and a pioneer in analyzing the unique exposures faced by the wide range of business operations in the space. With that knowledge and experience, we created customized policies geared specifically towards this industry with the intent of providing clear coverage terms at a fair rate. As these industries have grown, our broad suite of “seed to sale” insurance solutions have positioned us as the “go to” market for independent insurance agents and brokers. For more information, please visit www.canngenins.com.