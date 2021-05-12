Puget Technologies Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Date Finalized

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Technologies, Inc. (“Puget”; OTC PINK: PUGE), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces that the 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will occur on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time). The meeting will be held at our headquarters in Boca Raton (1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 200-A; Boca Raton, Florida 33432), subject to moving it to a larger venue in that city if indications of participation warrant such move. The meeting will also be accessible virtually from our website. Materials pertaining to the meeting will be available starting on May 12, 2021 on our website (https://pugettechnologies.com/2021-annual-meeting).



For additional information, please contact Puget at 1-561-210-8535, by email at info@pugettechnologies.com or visit our website for continuing updates at https://pugettechnologies.com .

About Puget Technologies, Inc.

Puget Technologies, Inc. (pugettechnologies.com) aspires to evolve into an innovation-focused holding company operating through a group of subsidiaries and business units that work together to empower ground-breaking companies to reach their next stage of growth. With a strategy that combines acquisitions, strategic investment strategies, and operational support, Puget intends to provide a one-stop shop for growing companies who need access to both capital and growth resources, while enabling Puget and its stockholders to generate synergies and derive profit through pooled resources and shared goals. Puget’s current investment focus ranges from traditional industries like health care that are ripe for business model innovation to new markets that strive to solve big societal problems such as climate change. Publicly traded on the Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol “PUGE”, Puget is committed to delivering a competitive return to investors.