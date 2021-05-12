Ordermark’s Nextbite Company Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

DENVER, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordermark’s Nextbite company, the leader in virtual restaurant solutions, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Ordermark’s Nextbite company was also named a winner in the categories of “Prosperous and Thriving;” “Medium-Large companies” (employee size 100-499) and “On the Rise” (for those companies from 0-four years old).



Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their menu portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. Founded in 2019 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs a proven ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

"We are honored that Ordermark/Nextbite has been named to Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces list, along with recognition in several categories for our fast growth and being an ‘On the Rise’ company,” said Alex Canter, CEO of Ordermark/Nextbite. “This validates the priority we place on creating a great work environment, particularly as we continue to build our team as fully remote. With an emphasis on fostering core company values, we are committed to attracting and developing a fantastic team that is focused on building something better together.”

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

