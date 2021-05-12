Thin Film Electronics ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 3 June 2021

| Source: Thin Film Electronics ASA Thin Film Electronics ASA

Oslo, NORWAY

Oslo, 12 May 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Thin Film Electronics ASA will be held on Thursday 3 June 2021 at 9:00 (CET) as an online (electronic) meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).

Contact:
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Thinfilm_2021_06_AGM_Notice_Attendance_Form_English_2021_05_12 Thinfilm_2021_06_AGM_Notice_Attendance_Form_Norsk_2021_05_12