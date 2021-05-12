Thin Film Electronics ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 3 June 2021

Oslo, 12 May 2021



The Annual General Meeting of Thin Film Electronics ASA will be held on Thursday 3 June 2021 at 9:00 (CET) as an online (electronic) meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

