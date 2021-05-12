Peer Health Exchange rolls out first version of selfsea—an inclusive health app co-designed by young people to support their mental health

Oakland, CA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer Health Exchange, a national non-profit organization working to advance health equity and improve outcomes for young people, launched its first version of selfsea today, a web app co-designed with young people to boost access to inclusive health resources and information for youth everywhere.

selfsea's launch comes at a time when the country is in the midst of a mental health crisis exacerbated in part by the ongoing pandemic. The app is a place where young people can see themselves reflected within a supportive and inclusive community that prioritizes their identities and experiences about mental health, sexual health, and beyond. The app features young adults sharing stories and resources for high school age youth, just as Peer Health Exchange’s school-based program has done for nearly 20 years.

“We know we need more discussions and resources about mental health and other topics that aren’t really talked about,” said Wendy Marroquin, a high school sophomore and member of Peer Health Exchange’s Youth Design Group, who also came up with the idea for the name of the app. “selfsea allows for that, a place where young people like me can have access to resources they need that are important.”

Amid the pandemic, young people have struggled to preserve friendships while social distancing, maintain grades during a mostly remote school year, and affirm their identities amid uncertainty. Created with young people for young people, selfsea provides young folx with support, resources, and stories from other youth members who’ve been there.

“For young people, selfsea is a form of support during a pivotal time in their lives,” said Louise Langheier, Co-founder and CEO of Peer Health Exchange. “When the pandemic started, young people told us two things—they want a seat at the table when it comes to their health, and they need support and resources, especially with mental health. selfsea is our newest and most innovative offering of support— one that centers them and their experiences.”

Join us at www.selfsea.org. The web app is best experienced on mobile and can also be enjoyed on desktop.

