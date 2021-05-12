Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033041/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Surfing Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfing Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

- The Surfing Apparel and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Billabong

Globe International

Hurley Inc.

Oakley Inc.

O’Neill

Quicksilver Inc.

Reef Sports

Ripcurl Ltd.

Roxy Inc.

RVCA

Volcom LLC.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

