Proactive news headlines including Ion Energy, Altamira Gold, BioHarvest Sciences and Melkior Resources

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Ion Energy Ltd (CVE:ION) (OTCQB:IONGF) (FRA:5YB) poised to start drilling and for more geophysics at flagship Mongolia project in coming quarter click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) breaks ground on its US car manufacturing plant in Mesa, Arizona click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) posts financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 click here
- Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (FRA:T6UP) (OTCPINKEQTRF) raises additional $1,104,490 from warrant exercises; launches 3D IP survey at the Apiacas Project click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) increases referral partnership network with the addition of 15 vehicle lending firms click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (FRA:8MV) launches direct-to-consumer sales of its flagship product VINIA in the US via its website click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) (OTCPINK:PSYBF) files provisional patent for producing psilocybin with the US Patent and Trademark Office click here
- BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (FRA:2P4) says first quarter revenue increased by 33% driven by strong sales of antibodies and its NGAL test click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) set to offer 31 additional products to consumers in Saskatchewan click here
- Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) reports renewed drill permit for Carscallen Gold project as it announces final drill results click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) (FRA:6ZY) says it's fully funded well into 2024; lays out plans for Zygel RECONNECT trial for Fragile X patients click here
- Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) to acquire Reno-based Spin Games for US$30M to accelerate its US rollout click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) says results from first 2021 Parbec hole supports 1993 result click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) announces appointment of Tiffiany Moehring as its head of Corporate Communications click here
- Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) delivers $2.4M profit on $20.7M in sales in its first quarter as a standalone company click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) kicks off 2021 fieldwork at Champagne project in Idaho click here
- Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) says Kyle McCollum has accepted the role as the company's chief financial officer click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) re-ignites international sales with a $216,000 order from Dubai click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to acquire Xcite Interactive and expand reach into television and streaming click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:BTHCF) reports findings from Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 coronavirus trial may be positive for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) study click here
- VolitionRx Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) unveils robust balance sheet, progression of its Nu.Q products ahead of US launch in 1Q update click here
- QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) reports latest drill results from Opemiska ahead of resource estimate click here
- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) launches brand partnership with Cash Live click here
- Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) hails drone survey results at Majuba Hill, which further underscore copper project's potential click here
- Jack Nathan Medical Corp (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) announces the opening of three new locations in Walmart Canada Supercentres in Western Canada click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) begins commercial metal powder production after successful test run click here
