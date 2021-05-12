Summit Therapeutics Announces Closing of $75 Million Rights Offering

Cambridge, MA, May 12, 2021 - Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) announced today the successful closing of its fully subscribed rights offering and the associated results.

The rights offering resulted in the sale of 14,312,976 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Shares,” and each, a “Share”) at a price of $5.24 per Share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds from the rights offering of $75 million, expenses associated with the offering were approximately $200,000, yielding Summit net proceeds of $74.8 million! After giving effect to the new share issuance, Summit has 97,244,567 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Of note, Mr. Duggan, CEO and Executive Chairman, and Dr Zanganeh, COO acquired available shares in the offering.

Mr. Duggan stated, “We chose to raise capital through a rights offering in order to provide all stockholders with the opportunity and the flexibility to participate according to their prorata share ownership in Summit. I truly appreciate each stockholder who chose to participate for the confidence that you placed in Team Summit. This funding allows us to continue on our important journey to provide patient- and physician-friendly solutions to serious unmet human health care medical needs.

A prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 21, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website. Subscription rights that were not exercised by 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on May 10, 2021, have expired.

