Boldr Sweeps the Hard Seltzer Category at the 2021 SIP Awards

Vancouver, BC, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boldr Hard Soda Co., a division of the Aquilini Beverage Group, announced today that all four of its newly released Boldr Vodka Soda flavours secured top honours at this year’s SIP Awards. A tremendous accomplishment for this new and full-flavoured entrant into the highly competitive hard seltzer/vodka soda category.

2021 SIP AWARDS RESULTS:

Boldr Vodka Soda Peach: Best of Class Platinum + Innovation Award

Boldr Vodka Soda Black Cherry: Platinum + Innovation Award

Boldr Vodka Soda Ruby Grapefruit: Double Gold

Boldr Vodka Soda Mango: Gold

“We are thrilled for a variety of reasons” says Aquilini Beverage Group Sr. Director, Cam Matches, “These awards are tasted and voted on by consumers. This is validation that further supports the fact that many wellness-conscious consumers in the hard seltzer/vodka soda category are unhappy with the many low flavour brands currently being offered. Furthermore, consumers are telling us that several established brands have become too oversaturated. We feel the time is right for a new brand that over delivers on taste.

The SIP Awards brought together consumers to taste and judge spirits and mixers from around the world. This year, while staying aware of the on-going global pandemic, SIP Awards continued the evolution of spirit tasting with their innovative at-home evaluation kits. With a record breaking 1,183 submissions, the 2021 evaluation was the most competitive for brands to secure a coveted SIP Awards medal.

Boldr Vodka Soda is currently available in Western Canada in single flavour 6 packs and a Mixed Variety 12 Pack.

